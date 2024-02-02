Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

