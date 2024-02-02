NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $630.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $634.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

