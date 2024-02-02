NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $630.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

