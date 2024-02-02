NWF Group plc (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 1st

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NWF Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.31. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.62).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

