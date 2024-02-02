Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Daniel J. Leonard Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $25.96 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.