Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $14.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of ODFL opened at $392.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

