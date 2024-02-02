Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $392.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

