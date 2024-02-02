ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ONEOK by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.48 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

