OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

