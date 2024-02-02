Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

