OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $51.99 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,917 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 93.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $634.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

