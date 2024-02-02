Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

