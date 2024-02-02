Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
