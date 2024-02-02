Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

