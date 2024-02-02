Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.