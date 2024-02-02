Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.