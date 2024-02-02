Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $23.42 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCP Free Report ) by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

