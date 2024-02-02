PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard Sells 4,829 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCAR stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

