Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.