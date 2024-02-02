Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Raphael Geminder Purchases 920,087 Shares of Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Geminder acquired 920,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$772,873.08 ($511,836.48).

Raphael Geminder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Raphael Geminder 771,877 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Monday, January 15th, Raphael Geminder 1,515,951 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Thursday, December 28th, Raphael Geminder 5,748,464 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Friday, December 15th, Raphael Geminder 47,658,261 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Monday, December 11th, Raphael Geminder 17,699,537 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Raphael Geminder purchased 497,374 shares of Pact Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$338,214.32 ($223,982.99).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Raphael Geminder 16,434 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Raphael Geminder 18,601 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Thursday, November 16th, Raphael Geminder 188,240 shares of Pact Group stock.

On Thursday, November 9th, Raphael Geminder 274,919 shares of Pact Group stock.

Pact Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, bulk packaging, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

