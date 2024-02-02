Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $15.66. Paramount Global shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 23,419,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

