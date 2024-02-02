Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

