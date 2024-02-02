Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 19.19, but opened at 22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.80, with a volume of 212,709 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARAA. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197,114 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

