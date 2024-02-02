Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $19.89. Paramount Global shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 37,816 shares.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Paramount Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

