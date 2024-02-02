Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.