Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Karen Boone Sells 50,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 24.3 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

