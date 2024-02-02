Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 542 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.