Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.10. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 18,782,524 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 17.9% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Plug Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

