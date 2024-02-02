Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
POWL opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $125.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
