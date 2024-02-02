Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $527.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

