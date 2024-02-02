ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

