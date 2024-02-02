ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 23,119,707 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $8,727,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

