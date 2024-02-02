ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 23,119,707 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
