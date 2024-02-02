Prs Reit (PRSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prs Reit Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £462.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Prs Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.60 ($1.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.

Insider Activity at Prs Reit

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £28,895.83 ($36,735.10). 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

