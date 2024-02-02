PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $202.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

