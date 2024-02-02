PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

PTC stock opened at $179.40 on Thursday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

