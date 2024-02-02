PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 686,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

