PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 618 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $16,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

PTCT opened at $26.03 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

