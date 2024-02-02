PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 794 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $21,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,900.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

