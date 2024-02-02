Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
PPT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $3.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.