Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

PPT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $3.91.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

