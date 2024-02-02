Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

