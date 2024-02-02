QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.70.

QCOM stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

