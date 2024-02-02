RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,786.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $338.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

