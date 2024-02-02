Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 280.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.