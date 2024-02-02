Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2,039.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,615 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $484,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,710 shares of company stock worth $3,155,253. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

