Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,568,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,776,000 after purchasing an additional 201,529 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

