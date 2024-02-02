Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.6 %

REG stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

