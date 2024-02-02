Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.2 %

RGA stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $175.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.