Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $584.00 to $581.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $615.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $596.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

12/13/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $507.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $469.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.21.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.