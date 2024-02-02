Residential Secure Income (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RESI opened at GBX 49.84 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.61. Residential Secure Income has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -387.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37.

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

