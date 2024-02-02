Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 89672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

