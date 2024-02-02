Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

NYSE:IR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

